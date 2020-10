Apple AirTags noch 2020 und Studio-Kopfhörer wohl erst 2021

Second:

With AirPods Studio now being pushed back, it now looks like Apple is going to launch AirTags after all.

Currently, they’re on schedule to be released with iOS 14.3 (iOS 14.3 will contain features enabled for AirTags) and iOS 14.3 is supposed to be next month..

So… pic.twitter.com/Dl0DpMrH9Y

— Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) October 14, 2020