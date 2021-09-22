Apple: Tim Cook ist frustriert über Leaks

Auch wenn einige den Eindruck haben, nur weil das Design der Apple Watch Series 7 anders als erwartet kam, dass die Apple-Leaker in diesem Jahr falsch lagen, so lagen sie (wenn man eben die richtigen Quellen verfolgt) fast komplett richtig.

Intern gab es daher wohl einige Mitarbeiter, die damit nicht zufrieden waren. Und auch Tim Cook ist über diese Lage frustriert und hat das diese Woche in einer internen Memo klar ausgedrückt – die ironischerweise bei The Verge geleakt wurde.

Bei Apple wird man intensiver auf die Suche nach Quellen gehen und alles tun, um Leaks zu verhindern. Und Mitarbeiter, die solche Details der Presse melden, sind für Tim Cook kein Teil des Teams von Apple, das hat er auch ganz klar so gesagt.

Die Sache mit den Gerüchten und Leaks ist so eine Sache, denn sie gehört in der heutigen Zeit dazu und ist auch Marketing. Es gibt aber Unternehmen, die gerne mehr Kontrolle als andere über die Medien haben und dazu gehört Apple.

Einladungen für Events, Informationen und Testgeräte kann man steuern, einen Leak aber nicht. Ich kann daher verstehen, dass Tim Cook darüber verärgert ist. Die Frage ist nur, ob man das bei einem Unternehmen in dieser Größenordnung wirklich verhindern kann. Ich denke nicht, dazu sind einfach zu viele Partner beteiligt.

ich bin bei diesem Thema auch immer etwas zwiegespalten. Auf der einen Seite will man wissen, was da so alles kommt und was danach geplant ist. Auf der anderen Seite wäre es auch mal interessant eine Apple-Keynote zu sehen, ohne vorher ein einziges Detail zu wissen. Sowas ist in der heutigen Zeit aber fast unmöglich.

Dear Team,

It was great to connect with you at the global employee meeting on Friday. There was much to celebrate, from our remarkable new product line-up to our values driven work around climate change, racial equity, and privacy. It was a good opportunity to reflect on our many accomplishments and to have a discussion about what’s been on your mind.

I’m writing today because I’ve heard from so many of you were were incredibly frustrated to see the contents of the meeting leak to reporters. This comes after a product launch in which most of the details of our announcements were also leaked to the press.

I want you to know that I share your frustration. These opportunities to connect as a team are really important. But they only work if we can trust that the content will stay within Apple. I want to reassure you that we are doing everything in our power to identify those who leaked. As you know, we do not tolerate disclosures of confidential information, whether it’s product IP or the details of a confidential meeting. We know that the leakers constitute a small number of people. We also know that people who leak confidential information do not belong here.

As we look forward, I want to thank you for all you’ve done to make our products a reality and all you will do to get them into customers’ hands. Yesterday we released iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and watchOS 8, and Friday marks the moment when we share some of our incredible new products with the world. There’s nothing better than that. We’ll continue to measure our contributions in the lives we change, the connections we foster, and the work we do to leave the world a better place.

Thank you,

Tim