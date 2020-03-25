Die Welt retten: Plague Inc. bekommt neuen Modus

Der Klassiker Plague Inc. wurde vor ein paar Wochen aus den Stores in China geworfen und wird auch sonst gerne mal etwas kritischer betrachtet, da in etwa das eingetroffen ist, was dem Ziel des Spiels entspricht: Ein Virus verbreitet sich auf der Welt.

Die Entwickler können natürlich nichts dafür, aber es ist dennoch eine komische Situation und daher hat man nicht nur eine große Summe gespendet, sondern auch angekündigt, dass es einen neuen Modus für Plague Inc. geben wird.

In diesem muss man die Welt nicht mit einem Virus infizieren, sondern sie retten. Es gibt aber noch nicht viele Details zu diesem neuen Modus und wir wissen auch nicht, wann er kommt. Er soll aber vorrübergehend kostenlos für die Spieler sein.

Players will have to balance managing disease progression and boosting healthcare systems as well as controlling real-world actions such as triaging, quarantining, social distancing and closing of public services. We are developing this game mode with the help of experts from the World Health Organisation, the Global Outbreak Alert and Response Network and more.