Apple iOS 14.3: Update kommt am Montag

Apple wird kommende Woche einen neuen Dienst in den USA starten: Fitness+. Es ist noch unklar, ob dieser Dienst für Deutschland geplant ist, aber er setzt, wie die neuen AirPods Max, eine neue iOS-Version voraus. Gestern gab es den Release Candidate von iOS 14.3 und am Montag folgt dann die finale Version für alle.

Neben der Implementierung von Fitness+ und dem Support für die AirPods Max wird es weitere Änderungen und zahlreiche Fehlerbeseitigungen mit iOS 14.3 geben. Außerdem wird Apple kommende Woche noch iPadOS 14.3, tvOS 14.3 und watchOS 7.2 verteilen. Es ist die letzte große Update-Welle vor 2021.

Apple iOS 14.3 Changelog

Apple Fitness+

  • A new fitness experience powered by Apple Watch with studio-style workouts available on your ‌iPhone‌, ‌iPad‌, and Apple TV (Apple Watch Series 3 and later)
  • New Fitness app on ‌iPhone‌, ‌iPad‌, and ‌Apple TV‌ to browse Fitness+ workouts, trainers, and personalized recommendations
  • Video workouts added each week in ten popular workout types: High Intensity Interval Training, Indoor Cycling, Yoga, Core, Strength, Dance, Rowing, Treadmill Walking, Treadmill Running, and Mindful Cooldown
  • Playlists curated by Fitness+ trainers to complement your workout
  • Fitness+ subscription available in Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, United Kingdom, and United States

AirPods Max

  • Support for ‌AirPods Max‌, new over-ear headphones

Photos

  • Apple ProRAW photos can be captured on ‌iPhone 12 Pro‌ and iPhone 12 Pro Max
  • Apple ProRAW photos can be edited in the ‌Photos‌ app
  • Option to record video at 25 fps
  • Mirror the front facing camera for still photos on ‌iPhone‌ 6s, ‌iPhone‌ 6s Plus, iPhone SE, ‌iPhone‌ 7, ‌iPhone‌ 7 Plus, ‌iPhone‌ 8, ‌iPhone‌ 8 Plus, and ‌iPhone‌ X

Privacy

  • New privacy information section on App Store pages that includes a developer-reported summary of the app’s privacy practices

TV app

  • An all-new Apple TV+ tab makes it easy to discover and watch Apple Original shows and movies
  • Enhanced search so you can browse by category such as genre, and see recent searches and suggestions as you type
  • Top search results shown with the most relevant matches across movies, TV shows, cast, channels, and sports

App Clips

  • Support for launching App Clips by scanning Apple-designed App Clip Codes via Camera or from Control Center

Health

  • Ability to indicate pregnancy, lactation, or contraceptive use in Cycle Tracking in the Health app in order to better manage period and fertile window predictions

Weather

  • Air quality data is now available in Weather, Maps, and Siri for locations in China mainland
  • Air quality health recommendations are provided in Weather and ‌Siri‌ for the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, India, and Mexico at certain air quality levels
  • Air quality data in Weather, Maps, and ‌Siri‌ reflects updated national scales for Germany and Mexico

Safari

  • Ecosia search engine option in Safari

This release also addresses the following issues:

  • Some MMS messages may not be received
  • Contact groups failed to display members when composing a message
  • Some videos would not appear correctly when shared from the ‌Photos‌ app
  • App folders may fail to open
  • Spotlight search results, and opening apps from Spotlight may not work
  • Bluetooth could be unavailable in Settings
  • MagSafe Duo Charger could wirelessly charge your ‌iPhone‌ at less than the maximum power
  • Wireless accessories and peripherals using the WAC protocol could fail to complete setup
  • The keyboard would dismiss when adding a list in Reminders while using VoiceOver

