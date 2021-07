Google Pixel 6 (Pro): Spezifikationen und ein sehr wichtiges Detail

NEW EXCLUSIVE:

Final specs for Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro!

I'm told Google is committed to 5 YEARS of software updates for both of these devices! 🔥🙌

Read the full list here: https://t.co/sMW5ZmE51b pic.twitter.com/INKyvC5yPs

— Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) July 8, 2021