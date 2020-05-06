Huracán EVO RWD Spyder: Apple und Lamborghini mit AR-Keynote

Lamborghini wird morgen den Huracán EVO RWD Spyder vorstellen und man hat sich für die Ankündigung und die Keynote etwas Besonderes ausgedacht: Es wird am 7. Mai um 13 Uhr eine AR-Präsentation des neuen Sportautos geben.

Apple war von dieser Idee anscheinend so begeistert, dass man den Autohersteller dabei unterstützt. In der Pressemitteilung von Lamborghini kommt sogar Phil Schiller zu Wort und freut sich, dass man zusammenarbeiten konnte.

AR ist ein großes Thema für Apple und wird ein noch größeres Thema in Zukunft sein, da kommt so ein Event sicher gelegen, um die Technologie zu pushen und zu zeigen, dass damit mehr als nur Pokémon Go oder IKEA-Möbel im Haus aufstellen möglich ist. Ich bin gespannt und werde mir das morgen mal anschauen.

Apple cares deeply about the people of Italy and our friends at Lamborghini. We are inspired by their commitment to return to work safely during this critical time. Apple and Lamborghini share a great passion for design and innovation. We are excited to support the launch of the new Lamborghini with Apple’s augmented reality technology, so that their fans around the world can experience it from the safety of their own homes.