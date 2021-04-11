Logitech stellt Harmony-Fernbedienungen ein

In den letzten Monaten wurde es ruhig um Logitech und das Harmony-Lineup bei den Fernbedieunungen. Das hatte einen guten Grund, denn Logitech trennt sich von der Sparte und wird keine neuen Modelle produzieren.

Aktuelle Harmony-Fernbedienungen werden noch abverkauft und der Support soll noch bestehen bleiben. Laut Logitech will man auch neue Geräte unterstützen, aber da sollte man keine hohen Erwartungen mehr haben.

Wie lange soll der Support noch anhalten? Laut Logitech so lange, wie die Nutzer die Fernbedienungen nutzen. Neue Produkte dieser Art wird es aber nicht mehr geben. Einen Grund für das Harmony-Ende nannte Logitech nicht, aber es kann nur einen Grund geben: Sie haben sich nicht gut verkauft.

While Harmony remotes are and continue to be available through various retailers, moving forward Logitech will no longer manufacture Harmony remotes.

We expect no impact to our customers by this announcement. We plan to support our Harmony community and new Harmony customers, which includes access to our software and apps to set up and manage your remotes. We also plan to continue to update the platform and add devices to our Harmony database. Customer and warranty support will continue to be offered.