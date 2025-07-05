Zelda: Breath Of The Wild und Tears Of The Kingdom erhalten (erneut) ein Update

In den letzten Wochen hat Nintendo Updates für die Nintendo Switch und Nintendo Switch 2-Games The Legend of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild und The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild veröffentlicht und legt nun ein drittes Mal nach: Ab sofort stehen nämlich die Updates mit der Versionsnummer 1.4.2 und 1.8.2 zum Herunterladen bereit.

Beide Updates bringen keine großen Neuerungen mit sich. Der Fokus liegt hier eher auf kleineren Anpassungen und Fehlerbehebungen. Die Release Notes sehen wie folgt aus: