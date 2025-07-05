Zelda: Breath Of The Wild und Tears Of The Kingdom erhalten (erneut) ein Update
In den letzten Wochen hat Nintendo Updates für die Nintendo Switch und Nintendo Switch 2-Games The Legend of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild und The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild veröffentlicht und legt nun ein drittes Mal nach: Ab sofort stehen nämlich die Updates mit der Versionsnummer 1.4.2 und 1.8.2 zum Herunterladen bereit.
Beide Updates bringen keine großen Neuerungen mit sich. Der Fokus liegt hier eher auf kleineren Anpassungen und Fehlerbehebungen. Die Release Notes sehen wie folgt aus:
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Ver. 1.4.2
Nintendo Switch 2 Edition: Fixes related to ZELDA NOTES
- Fixed an issue in which the player was unable to use the Daily Bonus effects “Health Recovery” or “Hearty Meal” if they had increased their hearts to the maximum number.
- Several other issues related to ZELDA NOTES have been addressed.
General
- Several issues have been addressed to improve the gameplay experience.
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Ver. 1.8.2
Nintendo Switch 2 Edition: Fixes related to ZELDA NOTES
- Fixed an issue in which the player was unable to use the Daily Bonus effects “Health Recovery” or “Hearty Meal” if they had increased their hearts to the maximum number.
- Several other issues related to ZELDA NOTES have been addressed.
*The latest update data is required to play elements related to ZELDA NOTES.
General
- Several issues have been addressed to improve the gameplay experience.
