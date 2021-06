Nintendo Switch: Metroid Dread kommt noch im Oktober

Suit up as Samus Aran in the first new entry of the 2D #Metroid saga in more than 19 years, #MetroidDread, launching 10/8.

Continue Samus’ story after Metroid Fusion, exploring a strange new planet alone and hunted by the ominous E.M.M.I.

Pre-order: https://t.co/p0Dsf1YiKY pic.twitter.com/gQ40VZbrZT

— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 15, 2021