Sony PlayStation 5 kommt auf 17,3 Millionen verkaufte Einheiten

The PlayStation 5 has sold in 17.3 million units as of December 31, 2021 according to Sony.

This compares to 20.2 million for PlayStation 4 in the same timeframe, when launch aligned

PS5 has faced significant supply issues. It has been unable to keep up with PS4 despite demand pic.twitter.com/Nz60oElCyK

— Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) February 2, 2022