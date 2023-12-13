Gaming

Super Mario RPG: Update behebt einen kritischen Fehler

Dass nach der Veröffentlichung eines Spiels ein entsprechendes Update mit Fehlerbehebungen bereitgestellt wird, gehört heute zum Standard. Auch Nintendo und das japanische Entwicklerstudio ArtePiazza schließen sich diesem Thema an und machen mit dem Update 1.0.1 für das kürzlich veröffentlichte Nintendo Switch-exklusive Spiel Super Mario RPG keine Ausnahme.

Das Update steht ab sofort zum Herunterladen bereit und konzentriert sich in erster Linie auf Fehlerbehebungen.

Die Installation wird empfohlen, da laut den Release Notes ein Fehler behoben wird, der bisher dazu geführt hat, dass man in der Sektion „Monstro Town“ nicht mehr weiterspielen konnte.

Super Mario RPG Ver. 1.0.1 (Released December 12, 2023)

If you have already encountered the following issues, downloading this update data will resolve the issues.

  • Fixed an issue where, after the event where you encounter Paratroopas in Monstro Town, game progression would sometimes be blocked because the Paratroopas would not appear at Land’s End.
  • Fixed an issue where, after ending a battle with an enemy in the Mushroom Kingdom, game progression would sometimes be blocked because another battle would continuously start immediately after.
  • Fixed an issue where, during an event in Marrymore, game progression would sometimes be blocked because Mario would remain surprised.
  • Fixed an issue in the Bowser’s Keep section with six doors where it was sometimes not possible to enter doors five and six – Note: If the above issue occurs, leaving the section with the six doors and returning again will resolve the issue.
  • Fixed an issue where, in the Sunken Ship area with many cannons, game progression would sometimes be blocked because Mario would remain surprised.
  • Fixed an issue where, when stomping on a Shogun in Land’s End, game progression would sometimes be blocked because the screen would not change.

Other Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where, when using Thought Peek on Straw Head and Reacher, the messages were switched.

