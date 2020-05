Raspberry Pi High Quality Camera vorgestellt

🚨 New Product 🚨 We’re pleased to announce a new member of the Raspberry Pi camera family: the 12.3-megapixel High Quality Camera, available today for just $50, alongside a range of interchangeable lenses starting at $15. https://t.co/ixygHdveAX pic.twitter.com/ugyEZVC5nc

— Raspberry Pi (@Raspberry_Pi) April 30, 2020