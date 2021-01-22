Apple iOS 14.4 und watchOS 7.3 kommen schon bald
Die nächste Update-Welle bei Apple steht an, denn gestern gab es diverse Release Candidates bei Apple. Die Mac-Nutzer werden bald macOS 11.2 erhalten, für die iPhone-Nutzer steht bald iOS 14.4 bereit, beim iPad erwartet uns iPadOS 14.4 und wer eine Apple Watch besitzt, der wird bald watchOS 7.3 spendiert bekommen.
Ein Release Candidate (RC) bedeutet in der Regel, dass die finale Version in den nächsten Tagen (vielleicht schon kommende Woche?) erscheint. Hier testet man ein letztes Mal, ob Fehler entdeckt werden. Und falls nicht, dann gibt es diese Version für alle Nutzer. Apple testet die Updates bereits seit Dezember.
Mit watchOS 7.3 wird es übrigens ein neues Watchface namens „Unity“ geben, welches ihr hier sehen könnt. Wir melden uns, wenn die Updates verteilt werden.
Apple iOS 14.4 Changelog
- Smaller QR codes can be recognized by Camera
- Option to classify Bluetooth device type in Settings for correct identification of headphones for audio notifications
- Notifications for when the camera on your iPhone is unable to be verified as a new, genuine Apple camera in iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max
- (dazu kommen zahlreiche Bugfixes)
Apple watchOS 7.3 Changelog
- Unity watch face inspired by the colors of the Pan-African Flag, the shapes change throughout the day as you move creating a face that’s unique to you
- Time to Walk for Apple Fitness+ subscribers an audio experience in the Workout app where guests share inspiring stories as you walk
- ECG app on Apple Watch Series 4 or later in Japan, Mayotte, Philippines, and Thailand
- Irregular heart rhythm notifications in Japan, Mayotte, Philippines, Taiwan, and Thailand
- Fix for an issue where Control Center and Notification Center may be unresponsive when Zoom is enabled
Apple macOS 11.2 Changelog
- External displays may show a black screen when connected to a Mac mini (M1, 2020) using an HDMI to DVI converter
- Edits to Apple ProRAW photos in the Photos app may not save
- iCloud Drive could turn off after disabling the iCloud Drive Desktop & Documents Folders option
- System Preferences may not unlock when entering your administrator password
- Globe key may not display the Emoji & Symbols pane when pressed
Video: Das Apple iPad Pro 2021
Um das Kommentarsystem nutzen zu können, musst du dem Einsatz von Cookies zustimmen.