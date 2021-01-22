Apple wirft mit iOS 15 wohl das iPhone 6s und SE raus

Apple bietet die beste Update-Politik auf dem Markt, doch natürlich kann man auch hier nicht ewig alte iPhones unterstützen. Mit dem Update auf iOS 14 gab es einen Schritt, den man bereits mit iOS 12 machte: Es wurden alle iPhones mit der neuen Version versorgt (weil iOS 11 und iOS 13 aber sehr verbuggt waren).

Apple iOS 15: Eine Generation fliegt raus

Mit iOS 13 flogen iPhones raus und mit iOS 15 wird das nun vermutlich auch wieder passieren, so iPhoneSoft. Man hat gehört, dass das iPhone 6s (Plus) und iPhone SE nicht mehr mit iOS 15 versorgt werden. Das haben wir auch schon von einer anderen Quelle gehört, die in diesem Bereich durchaus zuverlässig ist.

Mit dem Update auf iOS 13 flogen zwei iPhone-Generationen raus (weil mit iOS 12 alle Modelle versorgt wurden und Apple das nachgeholt hat), doch mit iOS 15 wird man diesen Schritt nicht gehen. Das iPhone 7 wird also wohl noch ein letztes iOS-Update bekommen und somit ebenfalls 5 Jahre Update-Support genießen.

Bei den iPads werden angeblich das iPad Air 2, das iPad 5 und das iPad mini 4 aus dem Update-Zyklus fliegen. Ich habe euch weiter unten mal eine mögliche Liste mit den iPhones und iPads angelegt. Der letzte iPod touch besitzt die gleiche Hardware wie das iPhone 7, wird noch verkauft und dürfte auch iOS 15 erhalten.

Apple iPhone: Mögliche Liste für iOS 15

Apple iPhone 12S-Reihe

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

Apple iPhone 12 Pro

Apple iPhone 12 mini

Apple iPhone 12

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max

Apple iPhone 11 Pro

Apple iPhone 11

Apple iPhone XS Max

Apple iPhone XS

Apple iPhone XR

Apple iPhone X

Apple iPhone 8

Apple iPhone 8 Plus

Apple iPhone 7

Apple iPhone 7 Plus

Apple iPhone SE (2. Generation)

Apple iPad: Mögliche Liste für iPadOS 15

Apple iPad Pro 2021

Apple iPad Pro 2020

Apple iPad Pro 2018

Apple iPad Pro 10.5

Apple iPad Pro 9.7

Apple iPad Air 4

Apple iPad Air 3

Apple iPad 8

Apple iPad 7

Apple iPad 6

Apple iPad Mini 5

Video: Das Apple iPad Pro 2021