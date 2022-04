Apple plant neue Farbe für iPhone 14 (Pro)

According to a source on Weibo, these are the colour options for the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro

iPhone 14 – Midnight, Starlight, Sky Blue, Red, Purple

iPhone 14 Pro – Graphite, Silver, Gold, Dark Purple (will probably get a fancy name)https://t.co/dDwhFCjpR0 pic.twitter.com/v6tyPvYFeL

— Saran (@SaranByte) April 21, 2022