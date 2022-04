Das iPhone 14 Pro wird eine „rundere“ Sache

According to dimensions from CAD files, this is the iPhone 14 Pro’s front compared to the iPhone 13 Pro. Bezels are ~20% thinner, and the hole punch is *not* small. Renders coming soon!https://t.co/qjgYoa0aL2 pic.twitter.com/A7Wgz7byCf

— ian (@ianzelbo) April 15, 2022