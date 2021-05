Asus Zenfone 8 (Flip): Neues Android-Flaggschiff zeigt sich

Full Specs & Renders of the ASUS Zenfone 8 & Zenfone 8 Flip, launching on May 12

Zenfone 8 is a compact smartphone with 5.92" screen size while th 8 Flip has a 6.67" AMOLED Display.

Both feature Snapdragon 888 & 64MP Main Camera.

Please link & credit: https://t.co/9ZO803tRlk pic.twitter.com/MCc2p5ISaK

— Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) May 5, 2021