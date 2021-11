Metroid Prime: Nintendo plant wohl Remaster-Versionen für die Switch

Work on Metroid Prime 1 remaster started around 2017-18.

Original plan was to develop & release Prime 1 first. Then use Prime 1's foundation (engine, tools, assets) to re-create Prime 2 + 3 later.

Nobody knows if plans were changed/axed after Covid. https://t.co/BsrPEhXrjd

— Emily Rogers (@EmilyRogersBlog) November 10, 2021