Microsoft war bereit AAA-Xbox-Spiele für iOS anzubieten

Microsoft Xcloud Forza

Microsoft möchte mit dem Xbox Game Pass jede mögliche Plattform erobern und iOS gehört eben zu den weltweit größten Plattformen. Doch die Regularien im App Store erlauben zwar, dass Netflix alle Serien streamen darf, aber bei Spielen ist das verboten. Vermutlich, um weniger Konkurrenz für Apple Arcade zu haben.

Microsoft war bereit AAA-Xbox-Spiele anzubieten

Das stört viele Entwickler und Microsoft geht mittlerweile recht offensiv gegen Apple vor. Allerdings war man sogar bereit große Kompromisse einzugehen. Statt einer Cloud Gaming-App hat man tatsächlich in Betracht gezogen, dass man die AAA-Spiele für die Xbox einzeln im App Store von Apple anbieten möchte.

Die Idee war, dass man Spiele wie Forza Horizon 5 oder Halo Infinite streamen kann und um sich mit Apple zu einigen, wäre man vielleicht bereit gewesen, jedes Spiel einzeln für iOS anzupassen. Und das, obwohl Apple eine zusätzliche iOS-App, die den „Tech Stack“ für Cloud-Gaming beinhaltet, im App Store abgelehnt hätte.

Microsoft Xcloud Ckoud Xbox Header

Microsoft hat also laut The Verge für einen kurzen Moment überlegt, ob man aus jedem Xbox-Spiel ein Cloud-Spiel für iOS macht. Das wäre extrem aufwändig beim Support gewesen und es gab intern große Zweifel. Doch am Ende war es egal, da Apple auch das ablehnte und xCloud jetzt nur via Safari-Browser funktioniert.

Ich finde es ehrlich schade, dass Apple hier so stur ist und man Musik, Serien und was weiß ich alles streamen kann, Spiele aber nicht. Und das nur, damit es im App Store keine attraktive Alternative für Apple Arcade gibt. Dabei wäre der Apple TV für mich die perfekte Hardware für den Xbox Game Pass und Cloud Gaming.

We explored many options to bring Cloud Gaming via Xbox Game Pass to Apple devices, always in ways that led with the customer experience first, which we believed was best through a singular app. Apple’s Store policies would have forced us to launch each game as an individual app—while we never favored that approach, we explored it as a possibility in the spirit of finding any solution to bring Cloud Gaming to iOS customers. However between that email in March 2020 and our statement to The Verge in September 2020, Apple rejected our proposals and we were left without the ability to release a cohesive Xbox Game Pass offering through the App Store. We shifted our engineering priorities and have now moved to a browser-based solution making Xbox Cloud Gaming available to iOS customers through web browsers, and will continue to look for viable resolutions that allow us into the App Store.

