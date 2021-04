Nintendo Switch: Kommt endlich Support für Bluetooth-Kopfhörer?

[Nintendo Switch System Update]

12.0.0 has added audio support to the Bluetooth driver.

*However*, I’m not sure if anything is actually using this new support so far. No guarantees it will ever be used, either.

(SOURCE: yellows8 via SwitchBrew)

April 7, 2021