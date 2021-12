Nintendo Switch bekommt Update auf Version 13.2 spendiert

[Nintendo Switch Firmware 13.2.0]

It seems that Nintendo added support for CADPA, a new Chinese rating system, to the software startup screen (the black screen w/ Nintendo and Switch logos) for Chinese-region games. The rating icon will appear in the lower left corner. pic.twitter.com/r4Xqkxmmkv

— OatmealDome (@OatmealDome) December 1, 2021