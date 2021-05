PlayStation 5: Gerücht über eine Neuauflage für 2022 klingt seltsam

Taiwanese news outlet with spotty track record Digitimes: Sony aims for a PS5 redesign for 2Q or 3Q 2022: https://t.co/ASb1oWa3gM (paywall: and yes, I am subscribed)

It says the next PS5 will come with a "new semi-customized" 6nm CPU from AMD.

5nm is said to be too costly.

— Dr. Serkan Toto / Kantan Games Inc. (@serkantoto) May 6, 2021