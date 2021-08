Porsche will Konzept für die Zukunft zeigen

At @iaamobility, #Porsche is looking to the future, celebrating the world premiere of a future-oriented concept study on 6 September – live on https://t.co/e3Er20H448. #Porsche #IAA21 #PorscheIAA2021 pic.twitter.com/7gDaGQjG7d

— Porsche Newsroom (@PorscheNewsroom) August 16, 2021