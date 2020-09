Motorola Razr: Neue Version nächste Woche

motorola razr 5G seems like a good upgrade over the #motorolarazr… It's getting SD765G 5G Chipset with 48MP Main Camera & 20MP Front Camera. Battery has been upgraded to 2,800 mAH.

It's lighter now, 190g. 168.5×72.5x8mm are the new dimensions. Thoughts? #motorola #razr5g pic.twitter.com/Da8jhNJD2t

— Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) August 31, 2020