Android 11: Samsung startet Public Beta für One UI 3.0

Samsung schickt die Public Beta von One UI 3.0 ins Rennen, nachdem man das Update in den letzten Tagen bereits mit den Entwicklern getestet hat. Allerdings sei direkt erwähnt, dass die öffentliche Beta noch nicht in Deutschland verfügbar ist.

Den Anfang macht das Heimatland von Samsung (Südkorea), aber ich gehe davon aus, dass die Beta auch sehr bald bei uns verfügbar sein wird. Zum Start wird nur die Galaxy S20-Reihe von Samsung unterstützt, das FE-Modell aber noch nicht.

Samsung: Android 11 wohl noch 2020

Samsung dürfte Android 11 mit One UI 3.0 vermutlich noch 2020 für die ersten Modelle verteilen, wir rechnen im November oder Dezember damit. Man hat aber noch keinen Termin kommuniziert (es dürfte bald wieder eine Roadmap geben, bei der Samsung die Monate nennt, in denen man mit dem Update rechnen kann).

Den Changelog für One UI 3.0 gab es schon vor ein paar Tagen, ich habe ihn euch aber einfach nochmal weiter unten eingebunden. Wir werden euch informieren, wenn die öffentliche Beta für das Update auf Android 11 bei uns ankommt.

One UI 3.0: Der offizielle Changelog

Home screen

Touch and hold an app to add an associated widget

Turn the screen off by double-tapping on an empty area of the Home screen. You can turn this on in Settings > Advanced features > Motions and gestures.

Lock screen

Dynamic Lock screen now has more categories, and you can select more than one. – Lock screen widgets are improved.

Quick panel

See your conversations and media more conveniently in their own sections when you swipe down from the top of the screen.

AOD

Always On Display widgets are improved.

Accessibility

Get quick access to the most important accessibility settings during device setup. – Get recommended accessibility features based on what you use.

Set the Accessibility shortcut more easily in settings.

Sound detectors now work with your SmartThings devices such as TVs and lights to give you more visible

Samsung Keyboard

You can find the keyboard settings more easily under General management in Settings, and the settings have been reorganized to put the most important ones first.

Samsung DeX

You can now connect to supported TVs wirelessly.

New touchpad multi-gestures let you change screen zoom and font size more easily.

Internet

Added ability to block websites from redirecting you when you tap the Back button. – Added warnings and blocking options for websites that show too many pop-ups or notifications.

Rearranged menus to make things easier to find. – Added several new add-ons, including one that translates websites.

Added option to hide the status bar for a more immersive browsing experience.

Increased maximum number of open tabs to 99.

Added ability to lock and reorder tabs.

Improved design for tab bar which is now supported on all devices.

Ended support for Samsung Internet edge panel.

Contacts & Phone

Added an option to help you quickly delete duplicate contacts.

Enhanced the search experience.

Phone/Call background

Added the ability to customize the call screen with your own pictures and videos.

Messages

Created a Trash bin to store recently deleted messages.

Call & Text on other devices

Added the ability to turn Call & text on other devices on or off with Bixby Routines.

Calendar

Events with the same start time are now shown together in month and agenda view.

Reorganized options for adding and editing events.

Improved layout for full screen alerts.

Reminder

Improved layout for full screen alerts.

Digital wellbeing and Parental controls

Added trends to your weekly report. You can see how your usage has changed since the previous week and check your usage time for each feature.

Added phone usage time while driving to the weekly report.

Added a lock screen widget so you can check your screen time without unlocking your phone.

Added separate profiles for personal and work modes so you can track your screen time separately.

Camera

Improved auto-focus and auto exposure functionality and usability.

Improved stabilization when taking pictures of the moon at high zoom levels

Photo editor

Added the ability to revert edited pictures back to their original versions.

Bixby Routine

Grouped preset routines help you get started quickly and learn how to build your own routines quickly

You can now see what actions are reversed when a routine ends.

New conditions have been added, such as a specific start time, the disconnection of a Bluetooth device or Wi-Fi network, a call from a specific number, and more.

New actions have been added, including talking to Bixby and accessibility actions.

You can add a customized icon for each routine and add routines to the Lock screen for quick access.