Android-Flaggschiffe 2021 könnten noch teurer werden

Rumor)

SD875 Chip 'Set' $250, SD875 $130

SD865 Chip 'Set' $150 ~ $160, SD865 $80

– It is said that Xiaomi is in the middle of fierce debate about how much it will cost the flagship product.(SD875)

source : https://t.co/wpdqaKoQRy

— Sleepy Kuma (@Kuma_Sleepy) June 27, 2020