Animal Crossing: Nintendo reagiert auf Kritik zum Oster-Event

AC:NH version 1.1.4 is now available to download.

– Fixes Flick not giving you the right model for the "Platinum Kogane" (can't find the English name for the bug, sorry!)

– Adjusts rate of drops for some eggs until Apr 11th

– Eggs become easier to collect on Easter (Apr 12th) https://t.co/QI3IcA0Sc2

— OatmealDome (@OatmealDome) April 6, 2020