Apple iPad 10 „schlechter gemacht“: Zwei weitere Nachteile entdeckt

UGH Apple didn't bother to give the iPad 10th gen *Dual band WiFi antennas) and as a result I measured WiFi speeds 1/4th the speed of my 2018 iPad Pro on the same network. Ran this test like 20 times and only just barely cracked 100mbpshttps://t.co/B7nudomaaa pic.twitter.com/4HofJXhOE1

— Luke Miani (@LukeMiani) October 27, 2022