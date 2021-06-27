Apple plant wohl größeres iPad Pro

Tablets

Das iPad Pro wurde in den letzten Jahren immer größer, nicht nur die Basis kommt nun bereits auf 11 Zoll, es folgte auch eine neue Version mit 12,9 Zoll. Doch hier ist laut Mark Gurman noch nicht Schluss.

Derzeit liegt der Fokus bei Apple auf einem neuen Design und kabellosem Laden für 2022, doch intern arbeitet man angeblich schon an einem größeren iPad Pro. Wie groß? Das ist bisher noch nicht bekannt.

Da das große iPad Pro bereits auf fast 13 Zoll kommt wären hier wohl 14 bis 15 Zoll denkbar, vielleicht sogar 16 Zoll. Würde sich sicher gut als Arbeitsgerät und Laptop-Ersatz anbieten – mit passender Software.

So ein iPad Pro soll aber noch ein paar Jahre dauern, womöglich werden wir es also erst 2024 oder 2025 sehen. Falls es kommt, Projekte wie dieses können auch immer beim Testen eingestellt werden.

I’m told that Apple has engineers and designers exploring larger iPads that could hit stores a couple of years down the road at the earliest. They’re unlikely for next year—with Apple’s attention on a redesigned iPad Pro in the current sizes for 2022—and it’s possible they never come at all. But a big iPad would be the perfect device for many people, including me, and would continue to blur the lines between tablet and laptop.


