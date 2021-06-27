Apple plant wohl größeres iPad Pro

Das iPad Pro wurde in den letzten Jahren immer größer, nicht nur die Basis kommt nun bereits auf 11 Zoll, es folgte auch eine neue Version mit 12,9 Zoll. Doch hier ist laut Mark Gurman noch nicht Schluss.

Derzeit liegt der Fokus bei Apple auf einem neuen Design und kabellosem Laden für 2022, doch intern arbeitet man angeblich schon an einem größeren iPad Pro. Wie groß? Das ist bisher noch nicht bekannt.

Da das große iPad Pro bereits auf fast 13 Zoll kommt wären hier wohl 14 bis 15 Zoll denkbar, vielleicht sogar 16 Zoll. Würde sich sicher gut als Arbeitsgerät und Laptop-Ersatz anbieten – mit passender Software.

So ein iPad Pro soll aber noch ein paar Jahre dauern, womöglich werden wir es also erst 2024 oder 2025 sehen. Falls es kommt, Projekte wie dieses können auch immer beim Testen eingestellt werden.

