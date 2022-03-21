Das erwartet euch im April bei Disney+
Disney hat die Streaming-Highlights für April 2022 genannt und wir sagen euch, was nächsten Monat kommt. Wer die Inhalte bei Disney+ sehen möchte, der benötigt ein Abo bei Disney+ (kostet 8,99 Euro pro Monat oder 89,90 Euro pro Jahr).
Highlights für Disney+
- „Sex Appeal“ – Ab 8. April
- „The Kardashians“ – Ab 14. April
- „Fresh“ – Ab 15. April
- „The Dropout“ – Ab 20. April
- Earth Day – Ab 22. April
Weitere Neustarts für Disney+
1. April
- Bühne frei für Nate! (Disney+ Original)
6. April
- Paartherapie mal anders – Staffel 1 (Star)
- Single Drunk Female – Staffel 1 (Star)
13. April
- Ice Age: Scrats Abenteuer – Staffel 1 (Star)
- 9-1-1 – Staffel 5 (Star)
21. April
- Captive Audience (OT) – Staffel 1 (Star)
27. April
- Sketchbook – Staffel 1 (Disney+ Original)
Neue Katalog-Titel bei Disney+
6. April
- 9-1-1: Lone Star – Staffel 2 (Star)
- Afrikas tödlichste Jäger – Staffel 5&6 (National Geographic)
- Alive and Kicking – Staffel 1 (Star)
- Micky Maus: Spielhaus – Staffel 1 (Disney)
- PJ Masks – Pyjamahelden Musikvideos – Staffel 1 (Disney)
- Konstruktionen der Superlative – Staffel 1 (National Geographic)
8. April
- Blood on the Wall – Mexicos Drogenkrieg (National Geographic)
- Bohemian Rhapsody (Star)
13. April
- 9-1-1 – Staffel 4 (Star)
- Bluey – Staffel 2 (Disney)
- Hooten & the Lady – Staffel 1 (Star)
- New York Cops – N.Y.P.D. Blue – Staffel 3-6 (Star)
15. April
- Hampstead Park – Aussicht auf Liebe (Star)
- Mel Brooks’ Höhenkoller (Star)
- Michael Kohlhaas (Star)
- New Horizons: Die Pluto Mission (National Geographic)
- Die Hüterin der Wahrheit – Dinas Bestimmung (Star)
- Die Hüterin der Wahrheit – Dina und die schwarze Magie (Star)
- Tutanchamun – Mysterien einer Grabkammer (National Geographic)
- Wilde Welt der Wikinger (National Geographic)
20. April
- Invasion Erde – Staffel 1 (National Geographic)
- New York Cops – N.Y.P.D. Blue – Staffel 7-12 (Star)
22. April
- Die Challenger-Katastrophe (National Geographic)
27. April
- Afrikas Jäger – Staffel 2 (National Geographic)
- Indiens verlorene Schätze – Staffel 1 (National Geographic)
- Ausgesetzt: Überleben für Anfänger – Staffel 1 (National Geographic)
29. April
- Bedrohte Tiger: Die große Zählung (National Geographic)
- D. Wade: Life unexpected (Star)
- Long Gone Summer (Star)
- Mike and the mad Dog (Star)
- Wildes Borneo: Orang-Utan Rettung (National Geographic)
