Das erwartet euch im April bei Disney+

Disney hat die Streaming-Highlights für April 2022 genannt und wir sagen euch, was nächsten Monat kommt. Wer die Inhalte bei Disney+ sehen möchte, der benötigt ein Abo bei Disney+ (kostet 8,99 Euro pro Monat oder 89,90 Euro pro Jahr).

Highlights für Disney+

  • „Sex Appeal“ – Ab 8. April
  • „The Kardashians“ – Ab 14. April
  • „Fresh“ – Ab 15. April
  • „The Dropout“ – Ab 20. April
  • Earth Day – Ab 22. April

Weitere Neustarts für Disney+

1. April

  • Bühne frei für Nate! (Disney+ Original)

6. April

  • Paartherapie mal anders – Staffel 1 (Star)
  • Single Drunk Female – Staffel 1 (Star)

13. April

  • Ice Age: Scrats Abenteuer – Staffel 1 (Star)
  • 9-1-1 – Staffel 5 (Star)

21. April

  • Captive Audience (OT) – Staffel 1 (Star)

27. April

  • Sketchbook – Staffel 1 (Disney+ Original)

Neue Katalog-Titel bei Disney+

 6. April

  • 9-1-1: Lone Star – Staffel 2 (Star)
  • Afrikas tödlichste Jäger – Staffel 5&6 (National Geographic)
  • Alive and Kicking – Staffel 1 (Star)
  • Micky Maus: Spielhaus – Staffel 1 (Disney)
  • PJ Masks – Pyjamahelden Musikvideos – Staffel 1 (Disney)
  • Konstruktionen der Superlative – Staffel 1 (National Geographic)

8. April

  • Blood on the Wall – Mexicos Drogenkrieg (National Geographic)
  • Bohemian Rhapsody (Star)

13. April

  • 9-1-1 – Staffel 4 (Star)
  • Bluey – Staffel 2 (Disney)
  • Hooten & the Lady – Staffel 1 (Star)
  • New York Cops – N.Y.P.D. Blue – Staffel 3-6 (Star)

15. April

  • Hampstead Park – Aussicht auf Liebe (Star)
  • Mel Brooks’ Höhenkoller (Star)
  • Michael Kohlhaas (Star)
  • New Horizons: Die Pluto Mission (National Geographic)
  • Die Hüterin der Wahrheit – Dinas Bestimmung (Star)
  • Die Hüterin der Wahrheit – Dina und die schwarze Magie (Star)
  • Tutanchamun – Mysterien einer Grabkammer (National Geographic)
  • Wilde Welt der Wikinger (National Geographic)

20. April

  • Invasion Erde – Staffel 1 (National Geographic)
  • New York Cops – N.Y.P.D. Blue – Staffel 7-12 (Star)

22. April

  • Die Challenger-Katastrophe (National Geographic)

27. April

  • Afrikas Jäger – Staffel 2 (National Geographic)
  • Indiens verlorene Schätze – Staffel 1 (National Geographic)
  • Ausgesetzt: Überleben für Anfänger – Staffel 1 (National Geographic)

29. April

  • Bedrohte Tiger: Die große Zählung (National Geographic)
  • D. Wade: Life unexpected (Star)
  • Long Gone Summer (Star)
  • Mike and the mad Dog (Star)
  • Wildes Borneo: Orang-Utan Rettung (National Geographic)

Daredevil könnte bei Disney+ weitergehen

Daredevil Header

Daredevil überraschte einige mit einem Gastauftritt im neuen Spider-Man, wobei das gar nicht so überraschend kam, denn kurz vor dem Filmstart bestätigte man bei den Marvel Studios, dass Daredevil ein Comeback feiern wird. Das war kein Zufall. Netflix hat kurz…18. März 2022 JETZT LESEN →

