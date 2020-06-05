Dropbox entwickelt Passwort-Manager

Dropbox erweitert sein Portfolio an Diensten und entwickelt derzeit einen eigenen Passwort-Manager. Vermutlich hat man erkannt, dass Dropbox oft als Backup für diverse Passwort-Apps genutzt wird und dachte sich: Machen wir selbst.

Aktuell befindet sich die App „Dropbox Passwords“ noch in der Beta-Phase und obwohl die App für Android und iOS bereits in den Stores ist, kann man sie nur mit einer Einladung nutzen. Ich vermute, dass sich das bald ändern wird.

Es ist jetzt nicht so, als ob die Welt auf einen weiteren Passwort-Manager gewartet hat, aber warum nicht. Konkurrenz belebt am Ende immer das Geschäft und bei Dropbox handelt es sich um ein großes Unternehmen, was Druck machen kann.

Dropbox Passwords provides password security by storing all your passwords in one secure place, then fills in usernames and passwords so you can instantly sign in to websites and apps. You can easily create and store unique, secure passwords as you sign up for new accounts.

Features:

Sign in to apps and websites with one click

Store passwords as you sign in to sites and apps

Access your passwords from anywhere with automatic syncing to all your devices

Never get locked out of your accounts again. Using this new password keeper from Dropbox, you can sign in to your favorite banking, streaming, and e-commerce sites and apps—you can even shop and checkout securely.

Passwords secures your credentials with zero-knowledge encryption, so your passwords are protected from hacks and only accessible by you