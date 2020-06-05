News vom

Dropbox entwickelt Passwort-Manager

Autor-Bild
Von
Veröffentlicht in Dienste
Dropbox Passwort Passwords Header

Dropbox erweitert sein Portfolio an Diensten und entwickelt derzeit einen eigenen Passwort-Manager. Vermutlich hat man erkannt, dass Dropbox oft als Backup für diverse Passwort-Apps genutzt wird und dachte sich: Machen wir selbst.

Aktuell befindet sich die App „Dropbox Passwords“ noch in der Beta-Phase und obwohl die App für Android und iOS bereits in den Stores ist, kann man sie nur mit einer Einladung nutzen. Ich vermute, dass sich das bald ändern wird.

Es ist jetzt nicht so, als ob die Welt auf einen weiteren Passwort-Manager gewartet hat, aber warum nicht. Konkurrenz belebt am Ende immer das Geschäft und bei Dropbox handelt es sich um ein großes Unternehmen, was Druck machen kann.

Dropbox Passwords - Invite Only
Dropbox Passwords - Invite Only
Preis: Kostenlos
‎Dropbox Passwords - By Invite
‎Dropbox Passwords - By Invite
Preis: Kostenlos

Dropbox Passwords: Die Features

Dropbox Passwords provides password security by storing all your passwords in one secure place, then fills in usernames and passwords so you can instantly sign in to websites and apps. You can easily create and store unique, secure passwords as you sign up for new accounts.

Features:

  • Sign in to apps and websites with one click
  • Store passwords as you sign in to sites and apps
  • Access your passwords from anywhere with automatic syncing to all your devices

Never get locked out of your accounts again. Using this new password keeper from Dropbox, you can sign in to your favorite banking, streaming, and e-commerce sites and apps—you can even shop and checkout securely.

Passwords secures your credentials with zero-knowledge encryption, so your passwords are protected from hacks and only accessible by you

Apple iOS 13.5.5 liefert Hinweis für Dienste-Bundle

Apple Arcade Header

Es gab schon öfter das Gerücht, dass Apple seine Dienste in einem Bundle anbieten könnte. Letztes Jahr kamen einige neue Dienste wie Apple TV+ oder Apple Arcade dazu, bisher kann man sie aber nur einzeln buchen. Diese Woche gab es…4. Juni 2020 JETZT LESEN →

Teilen


Hinterlasse deine Meinung
Du kannst auch als Gast kommentieren (Anleitung). DISQUS respektiert „Do Not Track“ und bietet einen Datenschutz-Modus an.
Du bist hier: mobiFlip.de / Dienste / ...
Weitere Neuigkeiten
Bentley Header
Volkswagen plant Neuanfang bei Bentley in Mobilität
Surface Headphones 2 Header
Microsoft Surface Headphones 2 starten in Deutschland in Audio
Huawei Pay
Huawei Pay kommt nach Deutschland in News
Nintendo Switch Logo Header
Nintendo Switch: Neues Update wird verteilt in Firmware & OS
Philips Hue Lampe Header
Philips Hue: Sehr helle Lampe geplant in Smart Home
Audi E Tron Gt Front Header
Audi e-tron GT: Konkurrenz für das Tesla Model S zeigt sich in Mobilität
Xiaomi Kamera Header
Xiaomi: Smartphone mit 120-fachem Zoom soll kommen in Smartphones
Lidl
Lidl und Kaufland geben reduzierte Mehrwertsteuer an Kunden weiter in News
Netatmo
Netatmo startet Smart-Home-Deals in Smart Home
Porsche Taycan 2021 Neptune Blue
Porsche Taycan: Upgrade für 2021 zeigt sich in Mobilität
Alle News aufrufen →