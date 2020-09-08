Fitbit zeigt neues SpO2-Watchface

Wearables

Fitbit aktivierte Anfang 2020 den SpO2-Sensor für alle Nutzer. Nun hat man ein neues Watchface präsentiert, welches für diese Funktion entwickelt wurde.

SpO2 steht dabei für pulsoxymetrisch gemessene Sauerstoffsättigung. Eine Pulsmessung schätzt hier mithilfe der roten und infraroten Sensoren die Sauerstoffsättigung, das heißt die Konzentration des Sauerstoffs im Blut.

Das neue Watchface könnt ihr in der Fitbit Gallery finden und kostenlos auf eurer Smartwatch installieren. Fitbit gibt an, dass es nach und nach weltweit verteilt wird und weitere SpO2-Watchfaces für die Uhren in diesem Jahr kommen sollen.

Ich habe aktuell keine kompatible Fitbit-Uhr in meiner Fitbit-App hinterlegt, daher kann ich nicht prüfen, ob das Watchface verfügbar ist. Öffnet am besten den Link zur Fitbit Gallery auf eurem Smartphone und lasst euch zur App schicken.

With the SpO2 Signature clock face, your Fitbit smartwatch (Fitbit Ionic, Versa family, and Fitbit Sense) will track your average SpO2 levels while you’re sleeping. To get started, once it is available, install the SpO2 clock face, then go to sleep wearing your smartwatch with the clock face, and within about an hour of waking up, you’ll be able to see your average SpO2 and range.

Fitbit hat heute wie erwartet eine neue Generation der Versa vorgestellt, bietet mit der Fitbit Sense aber eine noch bessere Version davon an. Highlight von dieser ist ein EDA-Sensor, den es bisher noch nie in einer Smartwatch gab. Dieser Sensor…25. August 2020 JETZT LESEN →


