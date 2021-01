James Bond: Neues IO-Spiel könnte als Trilogie kommen

A few new details on IO Interactive's Bond game

– this will be an all new digital Bond that is not inspired by a Bond actor

– original story that could be turned into a trilogy

– IO has 200 employees right now and expects that number to grow to over 400https://t.co/j1HLZ1RYpS pic.twitter.com/Y2BMQZzqS6

