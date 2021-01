Marvel Studios: Welche Länge haben die Serien bei Disney+?

Kevin Feige reveals the length of some of the Disney+ Marvel shows:

– SHE-HULK will be ten 30-minute episodes.

– THE FALCON & THE WINTER SOLDIER, LOKI and MOON KNIGHT will be each six 40-50-minute episodes.

