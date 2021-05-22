Gaming

Netflix will Fokus wohl auch auf Spiele legen

Netflix sucht laut The Information derzeit das passende Personal, um einen neuen Bereich zu erobern: Gaming. Der Streamingdienst will sich jetzt angeblich mehr auf Spiele konzentrieren und sieht dies als lukrative Sparte an.

Es gab bereits erste Schritte in diese Richtung, wie ein mobiles Spiel für Stranger Things. Derzeit ist aber noch unklar, was Netflix hier genau geplant hat. Möglich wäre ja auch sowas wie ein Streamingdienst für Spiele.

Man selbst wollte das nicht offiziell kommentieren, gibt in einer Stellungnahme allerdings an, dass interaktivere Inhalte in Zukunft eine größere Rolle spielen werden. Wir sind gespannt, was Netflix hier geplant hat.

Our members value the variety and quality of our content. It’s why we’ve continually expanded our offering — from series to documentaries, film, local language originals and reality TV. Members also enjoy engaging more directly with stories they love — through interactive shows like Bandersnatch and You v. Wild, or games based on Stranger Things, La Casa de Papel and To All the Boys. So we’re excited to do more with interactive entertainment.

