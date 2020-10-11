OnePlus 8 (Pro) und OxygenOS 11: Update auf Android 11 wird verteilt

OnePlus hat am Wochenende mitgeteilt, dass der Rollout von Android 11 für das OnePlus 8 und OnePlus 8 Pro bereits begonnen hat. Damit ist man einer der ersten Hersteller, der die neue Android-Version als Update verteilt. Wie immer gilt aber: Updates werden in Phasen verteilt und kommen nach und nach bei allen an.

Bei OnePlus nennt sich die hauseigene Oberfläche bekanntlich OxygenOS, in diesem Fall erwartet euch also OxygenOS 11. Das wird dann übrigens auch die Basis für das OnePlus 8T sein, welches kommende Woche vorgestellt wird. OnePlus hat also bald drei Smartphones mit Android 11 im Portfolio.

OnePlus empfiehlt, dass man 3 GB Speicher vor dem Update freiräumt und der Akku mindestens 30 Prozent geladen ist. Wir empfehlen außerdem wie immer, dass man ein Backup macht. Android 11 bringt unter anderem ein Always-On-Display und zahlreiche Anpassungen der Benutzeroberfläche mit.

OnePlus OxygenOS 11 Changelog

System

Fresh new UI visual design brings you a more comfortable experience with various optimizations of details.

Brand-new weather UI supports dynamic switches between sunrise and sunset. You can have day and night at your hand now.

Optimized stability on some third-party applications and improved user experience.

Game Space

Newly added gaming tools box for convenient switches of Fnatic mode. You can now choose three ways of notifications: text-only, heads up and block, just for your immersive gaming experience.

Newly added quick reply feature in a small window for Instagram and WhatsApp. (Enable it by swiping down from upper right/left corners of the screen in gaming mode)

Newly added mis-touch prevention feature. Enable it, swipe down from the top of the screen, click and the notification bar will pop out.

Ambient Displsy

Added Always-on ambient Display function, custom Schedule/All day option included. (To set: Settings > Display > Ambient Display)

Newly added Insight clock style, a joint creation with Parsons School of Design. It will change according to the phone usage data. (To set: Settings > Customization > Clock Style)

Newly added 10 new clock styles. (To set: Settings > Customization > Clock Style)

Dark Mode

Added the shortcut key for Dark Mode, pull down the quick setting to enable.

Supporting automatically turn on feature & customize time range. (To set: Settings > Display > Dark Mode > Turn on automatically > Automatically enable from sunset to sunrise/Custom time range.)

Zen Mode

Added 5 new themes (ocean, space, grassland, and so on), and more timing options.

Included the Group feature in Zen Mode, now you can invite your friends and enable the Zen Mode together.

Gallery

Story function supported, automatically forming weekly videos with photos and video in storage.

Loading speed optimized, and the image preview is now faster.

Others