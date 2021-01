PlayStation 5: Sony nennt diverse Termine für neue Spiele

Sony also added a bunch of dates for PS5 games.

Returnal – 03/19/21

Pragmata – 2023 (lol)

Solar Ash – June 2021

Kena – March 2021

Stray & Ghostwire Tokyo – October 2021

Little Devil inside – July 2021

Project Athia – January 2022

Hitman III – January 2021 pic.twitter.com/HoghB7zrE4

— Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) January 11, 2021