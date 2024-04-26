ROG Ally: ASUS legt weiterhin großen Wert auf Software-Support

Der Markt für Handhelds hat in den letzten Jahren stark zugenommen und verschiedene Hersteller haben bereits ihre Gaming-Handheld auf den Markt gebracht, darunter auch ASUS mit dem ROG Ally.

Seit der Veröffentlichung hat der taiwanesische Hersteller von Computer-Hardware mit Sitz in Taipeh eine Reihe von Verbesserungen und neuen Funktionen in Form von Firmware-Updates zur Verfügung gestellt – jetzt ist wieder ein Schwung neuer Software herausgekommen.

Neues Firmware-Update ab sofort verfügbar

Über das Programme Armoury Crate SE können Besitzer eines ROG Ally auf die Updates zugreifen. Die Versionsnummern lauten 1.4.13 bzw. MCU 317 und können ab sofort heruntergeladen werden. Auch der iGPU Treiber hat ein Update erhalten und hebt die Versionsnummer auf 31.0.24027.1012 an.

Die Release Notes sind nach wie vor sehr umfangreich und sind wieder einmal ein Beweis dafür, dass ASUS den Software-Support sehr ernst nimmt und im Vergleich zu anderen Gaming-Handhelds ein echter Vorteil ist.

Eine der wichtigsten Neuerungen ist die Integration von AMD Fluid Motion Frames, einer Frame-Generierungstechnologie, die „höhere Bildraten und flüssigere Bewegungen für überlegene Spieleleistung ermöglicht“. Weitere Details zu diesem Thema gibt ASUS in einem Blog-Eintrag bekannt.

Asus ROG Ally: Changelog für April-Update

Changelog [April 25th, 2024]: ROG Ally – We’re excited to announce that AMD Fluid Motion Frames (AFMF) is going to be available on the ROG Ally! Tomorrow’s (April 25th) iGPU driver and ACSE update contain everything you need to use this new feature. Just open the AMD Software and head to Gaming > Graphics to toggle AMD Fluid Motion Frames on. AFMF is not yet available in the Command Center, but we are working on integrating it further.

ACSE 1.4.13 on April 25 through Armoury Crate SE

Enhanced the display speed of the Game Library.

Added information to the Real-time Monitor overlay when using AFMF.

Resolved a sporadic issue where AMD graphics card driver updates in the Update Center could experience timeouts.

Expanded Keymap functionality to support the assignment of keys as trigger keys (requires MCU v317 or newer). For example, the M1 button can be assigned as the Left Trigger.

MCU 317 on April 25 through Armoury Crate SE

Expanded Keymap functionality to support the assignment of keys as trigger keys (requires ACSE 1.4.13 or newer). For example, the M1 button can be assigned as the Left Trigger.

iGPU driver V31.0.24027.1012 on April 25 through Armoury Crate SE & Asus official website

Bugfix: Fixed certain textures may become invisible while playing Final Fantasy X HD Remaster.

Adds support for AMD Fluid Motion Frames (AFMF). (AMD Reference: AMD Fluid Motion Frames)

Asus Hotplug Controller 3.0.0 on April 25 through Armoury Crate SE

Enhanced Asus Hotplug Controller stability.