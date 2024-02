Samsung: Neues Flaggschiff startet besser als der Vorgänger

It's been more than one month since the #GalaxyS24 Series officially went on sale. I've been given some numbers for the German 🇩🇪market:

– S24 sales are +24% higher than Galaxy S23 sales since pre-order

– 62% of which are the #GalaxyS24Ultra

– 60% of customers trade in… pic.twitter.com/4KgDOymi4T

— Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) February 22, 2024