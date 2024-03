Tesla Model 3 Performance für 2024 könnte 600 PS knacken

🔥🔥 Tesla upgraded Model 3 Performance / Ludicrous specs may have leaked from South Korea certification:

✅ ~600hp from two motors

✅ Front motor: 3D3 212hp (no change)

✅ Rear motor: 4D2 406hp [new]

✅ Same weight: 1,855kg / 4,089 lbs

✅ ~82kW battery pack

✅ ~430km / ~270 mi…

— Tesla Newswire (@TeslaNewswire) March 5, 2024