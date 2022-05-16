Unterhaltung

The Boys: Trailer für Staffel 3 bei Amazon Prime Video

Nach dem Teaser gibt es jetzt den kompletten Trailer für die dritte Staffel von The Boys bei Amazon Prime Video. Die Serie handelt von Superhelden, aber anders, als man sich das vorstellt, wenn man die Marvel- und DC-Serien kennt. Komplett anders. Wir waren damals doch sehr positiv überrascht

The Boys ist eine unterhaltsame (aber auch sehr makabere) Serie.

It’s been a year of calm. Homelander’s subdued. Butcher works for the government, supervised by Hughie of all people. But both men itch to turn this peace and quiet into blood and bone. So when The Boys learn of a mysterious anti-Supe weapon, it sends them crashing into The Seven, starting a war, and chasing the legend of the first Superhero: Soldier Boy. Season 3 arrives June 3rd, only on Prime Video.

Amazon Prime bietet vollen Zugriff auf die Inhalte von Prime Video und kann über eine kostenlose Probemitgliedschaft 30 Tage getestet werden.

Kommt über diesen Affiliate-Link ein Einkauf zustande, wird mobiFlip.de u.U. mit einer Provision beteiligt. Für Dich entstehen dabei keine Mehrkosten.


