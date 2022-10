Wird der Apple TV bald noch günstiger?

A new Apple TV 4K with a price drop (starting from $129) reflects the expected improved cost structure. It can help shipments, but the drop should not be enough. The sub-$100 price should be the sweet spot for Apple TV, so I expect the next-gen will be more affordable. https://t.co/pOkEHT4UFb

— 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) October 19, 2022