Marktgeschehen

Xbox: Microsoft plant Generation nach der Series X

Autor-Bild
Von
Xbox Series X Neu Header

Microsoft wird im November eine neue Xbox-Generation ins Rennen schicken, hat aber parallel auch große Pläne für den Xbox Game Pass. Dieser rückt mittlerweile sogar so stark in den Fokus, dass man den Eindruck gewinnen könnte, dass die Xbox Series X (und S) die letzte Xbox-Konsole von Microsoft sein wird.

Dem ist aber (noch) nicht so. Streaming ist laut Microsoft die Zukunft der Gaming-Branche, wird die klassische Hardware aber nicht so schnell ersetzen. Demnach plant man bei Microsoft neue Hardware nach der aktuellen Xbox-Generation.

In terms of future hardware, absolutely I think we’re going to see more console hardware down the road. Just like in video, just like in music, it’s not that streaming has cut off device innovation. I think we’ll continue to see that, and that’s absolutely what we’re planning for.

Microsoft: Der Spieler steht im Fokus

Pläne können sich aber immer ändern und vor allem in der Technik-Branche sind 5+ Jahre (so lange dauert es in der Regel, bis eine neue Generation kommt) ein sehr langer Zeitraum. Aktuell kann noch niemand absehen, wie das im Jahr 2025 aussieht und ob dann wirklich nochmal eine neue Xbox geplant ist.

Der Fokus liegt laut Microsoft nicht auf der Hardware oder dem Dienst, sondern auf dem Spieler. Und dort, wo sich der Spieler aufhält, wird sich auch Microsoft bewegen. Wenn die Branche zum Streaming wechselt, geht man mit, wenn die Hardware weiterhin wichtig bleibt, gibt es eben eine neue Xbox-Generation.

We’re about putting the player at the center. It’s not about the device in the middle any more. You see that in every other form of media. My TV [content] is with me wherever I go. My music is with me wherever I go. I’m in control of the experience, and I think gaming is going through that same transformation.

Xbox Game Pass bald mit DOOM Eternal

Doom Eternal

Nur wenige Tage nach der Bekanntgabe, dass Microsoft das Team hinter Bethesda übernehmen möchte, gibt es auch schon die erste Ankündigung: DOOM Eternal ist ab dem 1. Oktober im Xbox Game Pass verfügbar. Das Spiel soll „bald“ im Xbox Game…25. September 2020 JETZT LESEN →


Hinterlasse deine Meinung

Bitte bleibe freundlich. Du kannst auch als Gast kommentieren (Anleitung).

Du bist hier: mobiFlip.de / Gaming / Marktgeschehen / ...
Weitere Neuigkeiten
Tesla Model 3 Top Header
Tesla plant Elektroauto aus Deutschland und aus China in Mobilität
Sony Xperia 1 Ii Header
Sony Xperia 1 III hat wohl helleres Display in Smartphones
Xiaomi Mi 10t Pro Detail Header
Xiaomi Mi 10T (Pro): Mögliche Spezifikationen in Smartphones
Bmw Inext Ix5 Konzept
BMW iX5? BMW zeigt neues Bild vom iNEXT in Mobilität
Amazon Prime Day Header
Amazon Prime Day 2020: 10-Euro-Gutschein sichern in Schnäppchen
Huawei P40 Pro Plus Front
Huawei schickt EMUI 11 in die Public Beta in Firmware & OS
Honda Elektro Suv Konzept Header
Honda zeigt elektrischen SUV als Konzept in Mobilität
Google Pixel 5 Header
Google Pixel 5: Preis offiziell bestätigt in Smartphones
Amazon Prime Day Header
Amazon Prime Day 2020 ist offiziell in Schnäppchen
Netflix 4
Resident Evil: Netflix plant Serie für 2021 in Unterhaltung
Alle News aufrufen →