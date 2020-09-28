Xbox: Microsoft plant Generation nach der Series X

Microsoft wird im November eine neue Xbox-Generation ins Rennen schicken, hat aber parallel auch große Pläne für den Xbox Game Pass. Dieser rückt mittlerweile sogar so stark in den Fokus, dass man den Eindruck gewinnen könnte, dass die Xbox Series X (und S) die letzte Xbox-Konsole von Microsoft sein wird.

Dem ist aber (noch) nicht so. Streaming ist laut Microsoft die Zukunft der Gaming-Branche, wird die klassische Hardware aber nicht so schnell ersetzen. Demnach plant man bei Microsoft neue Hardware nach der aktuellen Xbox-Generation.

In terms of future hardware, absolutely I think we’re going to see more console hardware down the road. Just like in video, just like in music, it’s not that streaming has cut off device innovation. I think we’ll continue to see that, and that’s absolutely what we’re planning for.

Pläne können sich aber immer ändern und vor allem in der Technik-Branche sind 5+ Jahre (so lange dauert es in der Regel, bis eine neue Generation kommt) ein sehr langer Zeitraum. Aktuell kann noch niemand absehen, wie das im Jahr 2025 aussieht und ob dann wirklich nochmal eine neue Xbox geplant ist.

Der Fokus liegt laut Microsoft nicht auf der Hardware oder dem Dienst, sondern auf dem Spieler. Und dort, wo sich der Spieler aufhält, wird sich auch Microsoft bewegen. Wenn die Branche zum Streaming wechselt, geht man mit, wenn die Hardware weiterhin wichtig bleibt, gibt es eben eine neue Xbox-Generation.

We’re about putting the player at the center. It’s not about the device in the middle any more. You see that in every other form of media. My TV [content] is with me wherever I go. My music is with me wherever I go. I’m in control of the experience, and I think gaming is going through that same transformation.