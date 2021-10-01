Xbox Series X: Knappheit wird laut Phil Spencer noch anhalten
Es ist nun gut ein Jahr seit dem Marktstart der Next-Gen-Konsolen vergangen und bis heute hat sich nicht viel bei der Verfügbarkeit getan. Es ist etwas leichter an eine Xbox Series X oder PlayStation 5 zu kommen, aber immer noch nicht „leicht“.
Heißt: Man kann nicht einfach in einen MediaMarkt gehen oder Amazon besuchen und eine Next-Gen-Konsole kaufen. Und das wird laut Phil Spencer auch noch eine Weile so bleiben. Das liegt nicht nur an der Chip-Knappheit, es ist sehr schwer die Komponenten für Konsolen zu bekommen, das betrifft auch andere Bereiche.
I think it’s probably too isolated to talk about it as just a chip problem. When I think about, what does it mean to get the parts necessary to build a console today, and then get it to the markets where the demand is, there are multiple kind of pinch points in that process. And I think regretfully it’s going to be with us for months and months, definitely through the end of this calendar year and into the next calendar year.
Phil Spencer ist selbst frustriert
Diese Knappheit wird definitiv noch 2021 anhalten und sich bis ins kommende Jahr ziehen. Phil Spencer will keine konkrete Prognose geben, aber er rechnet damit, dass es noch viele Monate dauern wird, bis sich die Lage hier wieder entspannt.
Für den Chef der Xbox-Sparte ist es frustrierend, dass die Fans so frustriert sind. Sowohl Microsoft als auch Sony haben sehr gute Konsolen auf die Beine gestellt, so Phil Spencer, er würde diese nun einfach gerne in den Händen der Nutzer sehen.
The thing that’s most disappointing is just the fan disappointment. People really want this new generation of consoles—they’re good consoles, both from us and the other platform holders—and they want the new functionality. We’re working hard to bring them to market but it’s going to be a challenge that we’ll work through for quite a while.
