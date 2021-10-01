Xbox Series X: Knappheit wird laut Phil Spencer noch anhalten

Es ist nun gut ein Jahr seit dem Marktstart der Next-Gen-Konsolen vergangen und bis heute hat sich nicht viel bei der Verfügbarkeit getan. Es ist etwas leichter an eine Xbox Series X oder PlayStation 5 zu kommen, aber immer noch nicht „leicht“.

Heißt: Man kann nicht einfach in einen MediaMarkt gehen oder Amazon besuchen und eine Next-Gen-Konsole kaufen. Und das wird laut Phil Spencer auch noch eine Weile so bleiben. Das liegt nicht nur an der Chip-Knappheit, es ist sehr schwer die Komponenten für Konsolen zu bekommen, das betrifft auch andere Bereiche.

I think it’s probably too isolated to talk about it as just a chip problem. When I think about, what does it mean to get the parts necessary to build a console today, and then get it to the markets where the demand is, there are multiple kind of pinch points in that process. And I think regretfully it’s going to be with us for months and months, definitely through the end of this calendar year and into the next calendar year.