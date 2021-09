Die Nintendo Switch „Pro“ mit 4K existiert wohl weiterhin

A news report on Sept. 30, 2021(JST) falsely claims that Nintendo is supplying tools to drive game development for a Nintendo Switch with 4K support. To ensure correct understanding among our investors and customers, we want to clarify that this report is not true. (1/2)

— 任天堂株式会社(企業広報・IR) (@NintendoCoLtd) September 30, 2021