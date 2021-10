Xiaomi plant Smartphone mit 4K-Display

A new Xiaomi phone launching with 6.55” 4K OLED Display in China 😮 (If TENAA Certification is to be believed).

The design looks similar to the Xiaomi CIVI which is exclusive to China, could this be another phone under the CIVI Series like CIVI Pro? #xiaomi #xiaomicivi pic.twitter.com/eTVhU4Dcq5

— Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) September 30, 2021