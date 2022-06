Apple ist angeblich mit 5G-Modem „gescheitert“

(1/4)

[Company Update] Qualcomm (QCOM.O)

My latest survey indicates that Apple's own iPhone 5G modem chip development may have failed, so Qualcomm will remain exclusive supplier for 5G chips of 2H23 new iPhones, with a 100% supply share (vs. company's previous estimate of 20%).

— 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) June 28, 2022