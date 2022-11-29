App Store Awards 2022: Apple nennt die besten Apps und Spiele
Einmal im Jahr wählt eine kleine Jury bei Apple die besten Apps und Spiele im App Store und das lohnt sich finanziell für die Entwickler, denn es gibt nicht nur einen Preis, sondern auch eine sehr prominente Platzierung für einige Wochen. Wochen, in denen sich viele Menschen ein neues iPhone oder iPad zu Weihnachten holen.
Heute hat Apple die Gewinner der jährlichen App Store Awards genannt und auch 2022 gibt es wieder das beste Spiel für das iPhone, für das iPad, die beste App für die Apple Watch und mehr. Die iPhone-App des Jahres ist BeReal, ein Netzwerk, was 2022 einen Hype erlebt hat, der mittlerweile von der Konkurrenz kopiert wird.
Apple App Store Awards 2022
Die besten Apps 2022
- iPhone App of the Year: BeReal, from BeReal.
- iPad App of the Year: GoodNotes 5, from Time Base Technology Limited.
- Mac App of the Year: MacFamilyTree 10, from Synium Software GmbH.
- Apple TV App of the Year: ViX, from TelevisaUnivision Interactive, Inc.
- Apple Watch App of the Year: Gentler Streak, from Gentler Stories LLC.
Die besten Spiele 2022
- iPhone Game of the Year: Apex Legends Mobile, from Electronic Arts.
- iPad Game of the Year: Moncage, from X.D. Network Inc.
- Mac Game of the Year: Inscryption, from Devolver.
- Apple TV Game of the Year: El Hijo, from HandyGames.
- Apple Arcade Game of the Year: Wylde Flowers, from Studio Drydock Pty Ltd.
- China Game of the Year: League of Legends Esports Manager, from Shenzhen Tencent Tianyou Technology Ltd.
