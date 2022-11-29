Dienste

App Store Awards 2022: Apple nennt die besten Apps und Spiele

Autor-Bild
Von
|
Apple App Store Icon Header

Einmal im Jahr wählt eine kleine Jury bei Apple die besten Apps und Spiele im App Store und das lohnt sich finanziell für die Entwickler, denn es gibt nicht nur einen Preis, sondern auch eine sehr prominente Platzierung für einige Wochen. Wochen, in denen sich viele Menschen ein neues iPhone oder iPad zu Weihnachten holen.

Heute hat Apple die Gewinner der jährlichen App Store Awards genannt und auch 2022 gibt es wieder das beste Spiel für das iPhone, für das iPad, die beste App für die Apple Watch und mehr. Die iPhone-App des Jahres ist BeReal, ein Netzwerk, was 2022 einen Hype erlebt hat, der mittlerweile von der Konkurrenz kopiert wird.

Apple App Store Awards 2022

Die besten Apps 2022

  • iPhone App of the Year: BeReal, from BeReal.
  • iPad App of the Year: GoodNotes 5, from Time Base Technology Limited.
  • Mac App of the Year: MacFamilyTree 10, from Synium Software GmbH.
  • Apple TV App of the Year: ViX, from TelevisaUnivision Interactive, Inc.
  • Apple Watch App of the Year: Gentler Streak, from Gentler Stories LLC.

Die besten Spiele 2022

  • iPhone Game of the Year: Apex Legends Mobile, from Electronic Arts.
  • iPad Game of the Year: Moncage, from X.D. Network Inc.
  • Mac Game of the Year: Inscryption, from Devolver.
  • Apple TV Game of the Year: El Hijo, from HandyGames.
  • Apple Arcade Game of the Year: Wylde Flowers, from Studio Drydock Pty Ltd.
  • China Game of the Year: League of Legends Esports Manager, from Shenzhen Tencent Tianyou Technology Ltd.

Video: Apple Watch vs. Google Pixel Watch

Der Vergleich: Apple Watch vs. Google Pixel Watch

Apple Watch Google Pixel Watch Fazit

Apple brachte vor ein paar Wochen die mittlerweile 8. Generation der Apple Watch auf den Markt und hat jetzt auch ein Ultra-Modell. Es hat sich viel getan. Für Google ist die Pixel Watch die erste Smartwatch. Doch wie schlägt sich…26. November 2022 JETZT LESEN →

Fehler meldenKommentare

Bitte bleibe freundlich.

Schreibe einen Kommentar    

Deine E-Mail-Adresse wird nicht veröffentlicht. Durch das Absenden eines Kommentars stimmst du der Speicherung deiner Angaben gemäß unserer Datenschutzerklärung zu.

Du bist hier: mobiFlip.de / Dienste / ...
Weitere Neuigkeiten
Google Pixel Watch 2022 Header
Pixel Watch: Google plant neue Apps für Wear OS in Wearables
Tesla Model 3 Spoiler Performance Header
Tesla Model 3 soll für 2023 ein Facelift bekommen in Mobilität
Apple Event September 2021 Header
Elon Musk legt sich öffentlich mit Apple an in Marktgeschehen
Pokemon Scarlet
Kommentar: Das neue Pokémon auf der Nintendo Switch in Gaming
Vw Id3 Innenraum
Volkswagen: Unser Infotainment-System muss besser werden in Mobilität
Enbw Laden
EnBW: Das sind die neuen Ladetarife in News
Spotify Logo Header
Spotify Wrapped dürfte diese Woche online gehen in Dienste
Vodafone Glasfaser Helm
Vodafone bekommt bundesweit Zugang zum FTTH-Netz von Deutsche Glasfaser in Vodafone
Whatsapp Logo Icon 2021 Header
WhatsApp: So funktioniert der Chat mit euch selbst in Dienste
Oneplus 10 Oppo Find X5 Pro Header
Oppo und OnePlus: Verkaufsverbot in Deutschland bleibt bestehen in Smartphones
Um mobiFlip.de nutzen zu können, müssen Cookies in Deinem Browser aktiviert sein.