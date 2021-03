Avatar: Re-Release könnte Avengers: Endgame wieder entthronen

‘AVATAR’ is getting a surprise re-release in China on Friday.

If the film grosses at least $7.4M, it will pass ‘AVENGERS: ENDGAME’ and once again become the highest grossing film of all time.

(Source: https://t.co/2N6f38kJKE) pic.twitter.com/V92FXYjHWM

