Black Widow: Disney+ kann durchaus mit dem Kino mithalten

#BlackWidow has earned $218M+ in its worldwide opening weekend.

– $80M at domestic box office

– $78M at international box office

– $60M+ on Disney+ Premier Access

Read our review of the movie: https://t.co/4IHnhw0O0h pic.twitter.com/ryAegTMGyq

— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 11, 2021